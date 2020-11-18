VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for KNUCKLEDUST

Samuel Goldwyn Films announced today that the company has acquired North American rights to James Kermack's feature film KNUCKLEDUST. The action thriller stars Moe Dunford (Vikings), Kate Dickie (The Witch), Camille Rowe (Now is Everything), Phil Davis (Face), Alex Ferns (Chernobyl), Olivier Richters (Black Widow), Jaime Winstone (Tomb Raider), Gethin Anthony (Game of Thrones) and Sebastien Foucan (Casino Royale). The film will be released on December 8, 2020.

Police discover an elite fight club where they find seven underground levels, filled with the dead bodies of fighters from around the world. Only one man is found left alive. The task force has to work out if he's a mass murderer or the lone survivor?

"KNUCKLEDUST is a truly unique and original action thriller. Samuel Goldwyn Films bringing KNUCKLEDUST to North American audiences is very exciting for us and a perfect fit for the film." Julien Loeffler - Producer

"KNUCKLEDUST is set in a hyper stylized version of the world we live in, fusing neon dreams with bone breaking claret soaked fights, a graphic novel come to life. We have a brilliant international cast and I'm so excited to finally share this wild universe with the world." James Kermack - Writer & Director

Both leads actors felt the script was for them immediately, with Moe Dunford (Vikings) describing the film as "completely bonkers and unlike anything I had ever read" whilst Kate Dickie (The Witch) felt it was "A headf**k in the best possible way".

KNUCKLEDUST was written and directed by James Kermack. The film is a co-production between Julien Loeffler at Featuristic Films and Laurent Fumeron, Daniel Goroshko and Rodolphe Sanze at The Project; executive produced by Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Nils Rebehn, James Barton-Steel, Reinhard Besser, Walter Mair, Prakash Gurbaxani, Rohan Gurbaxani, Matthew Bradley, Ron Bradley, and Sharunya Varriale.

The film is being made in association with Head Gear Films, OneWorld Entertainment, Trigger Films, Onsight and IIW Studio.

The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Gregory Chambet of WTFilms on behalf of the filmmakers.

