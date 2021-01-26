VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for GINNY & GEORGIA on Netflix

Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) often feels she doesn't measure up to her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey). Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had... a normal life. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past follows them to threaten her and her family's fresh start.

Watch the trailer for "Georgia & Ginny" below!

