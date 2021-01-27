Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for CANINE INTERVENTION on Netflix

CANINE INTERVENTION premieres Feb. 24 on Netflix.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Canine Intervention follows renowned Oakland dog trainer, Jas Leverette, as he runs one of the top dog training facilities in California. Cali K9 works with all breeds and are confident in being able to correct any type of behavior issue. There is no dog they can't help and they've never turned a dog away. Using his unique training methods and techniques, each episode will feature Jas as he works with a variety of dogs and their owners to fix their obedience and behavior issues.

Watch the trailer for "Canine Intervention" below!

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 204 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

