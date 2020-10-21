VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for ANIMANIACS on Hulu
22 years of pent-up zaniness coming your way! All-new episodes of Animaniacs premiere November 20, only on Hulu!
They're back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.
