Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for THE IRREGULARS on Netflix

The series stars Thaddea Graham (Letter For The King, Us) as Bea.

Mar. 15, 2021  

Set in Victorian London, The Irregulars follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it'll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.

Watch the trailer for "The Irregulars" below!

The series stars Thaddea Graham (Letter For The King, Us) as Bea; Darci Shaw (Judy, The Bay) as Jessie; Jojo Macari (Sex Education, Hard Sun) as Billy; Mckell David (Snatch, Damilola Our Loved Boy) as Spike and Harrison Osterfield (Catch 22) as Leopold; Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve, The Inbetweeners, Indian Summers) as Sherlock Holmes; Royce Pierreson (Judy, The Witcher, Line of Duty) as John Watson and Clarke Peters (His Dark Materials, The Wire, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as The Linen Man.

Written and executive produced by Tom Bidwell (Watership Down, My Mad Fat Diary), The Irregulars is also executive produced by Jude Liknaitzky (My Mad Fat Diary, Doctor Foster) and Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders, The Honourable Woman). The series is produced by Rebecca Hodgson (Good Cop, Deep Water) and lead director is Johnny Allan (Endeavour) with Joss Agnew (The Split, Poldark) and Weronika Tofilska (Last Train) also directing.

VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for THE IRREGULARS on Netflix
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado
DeLaney Westfall
DeLaney Westfall

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For ZACK SNYDERS JUSTICE LEAGUE Photo

VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE

Justin Bieber, BTS, STRANGER THINGS, and More Take Home 2021 KIDS CHOICE AWARDS - Full Lis Photo

Justin Bieber, BTS, STRANGER THINGS, and More Take Home 2021 KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS - Full List!

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Newly Remastered Collectors Edition Blu-ray Arrives On May 18 Photo

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Newly Remastered Collector's Edition Blu-ray Arrives On May 18

Composer Robert Honstein Releases New EP and Film, MIDDLE GROUND, Featuring Violinist Kate Photo

Composer Robert Honstein Releases New EP and Film, MIDDLE GROUND, Featuring Violinist Kate Stenberg


More Hot Stories For You