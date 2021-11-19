VIDEO: Watch the New HOUSE OF GUCCI 'House Divided' Featurette

MGM has released a new "House Divided" featurette for the upcoming Ridley Scott film, House of Gucci. The feature is set to be released in theaters on November 24.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of THE FAMILY behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel THE FAMILY legacy and triggers a RECKLESS spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder.

The cast includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Reeve Carney, Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

