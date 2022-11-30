VIDEO: Watch the New COCAINE BEAR Trailer

The first trailer for Cocaine Bear has been released. The new film will be released in theaters on February 24.

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this WILD dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound APEX PREDATOR has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow ... and blood.

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), O'Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Christian Convery-Jennings (Sweet Tooth), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Hannah Hoekstra (2019's Charlie's Angels) and Aaron Holliday (Sharp Objects), with with Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark).

Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar® winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) for Lord Miller, Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect franchise) and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, Brian Duffield (Spontaneous) for Jurassic Party Productions and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller. The film is executive produced by Robin Mulcahy Fisichella, Alison Small and Nikki Baida.

Watch the new trailer here: