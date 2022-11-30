Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the New COCAINE BEAR Trailer

The new film will be released in theaters on February 24.

Nov. 30, 2022  

The first trailer for Cocaine Bear has been released. The new film will be released in theaters on February 24.

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this WILD dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound APEX PREDATOR has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow ... and blood.

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), O'Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Christian Convery-Jennings (Sweet Tooth), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Hannah Hoekstra (2019's Charlie's Angels) and Aaron Holliday (Sharp Objects), with with Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark).

Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar® winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) for Lord Miller, Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect franchise) and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, Brian Duffield (Spontaneous) for Jurassic Party Productions and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller. The film is executive produced by Robin Mulcahy Fisichella, Alison Small and Nikki Baida.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Watch the New COCAINE BEAR Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts Trailer For Tom Papas Second Comedy Special Photo
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts Trailer For Tom Papa's Second Comedy Special
Stand-up comedian Tom Papa returns to Netflix for his second hour-long special, What A Day! In his signature hilarious and joyful fashion, Tom shares the highs and lows of parenting, his reliance on modern technology, rescuing his pet pug, and how his marriage has evolved over time. Watch the new video trailer now!
Song List Revealed for CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS Photo
Song List Revealed for CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS
The 13th annual holiday special blends holiday favorites with several original songs performed in an intimate at-home setting that invites viewers to sit back, relax and celebrate the joys of the Christmas season. Carly Pearce hosts and performs (“Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Man With The Bag”) during the festive special.
Global Talents Highlight Asian World Film Festival Gala Photo
Global Talents Highlight Asian World Film Festival Gala
Multi-genre singer Dam Vinh Hung and singer, actress, and philanthropist Ha Phuong crowned an awards ceremony that followed ten days of film screenings and festivities featuring Asian voices from around the world. Seventeen motion pictures screened in AWFF’s competition and Last Film Show (India) took home the Snow Leopard Award for Best Film.

From This Author - Michael Major


Bailey Releases Reimagined Version of 'Merry Christmas, Darling'Bailey Releases Reimagined Version of 'Merry Christmas, Darling'
November 30, 2022

Soul-baring songstress Bailey has released a reimagined version of “Merry Christmas, Darling.” Bailey selected the classic holiday hit, originally written by Frank Pooler about a love interest he had at the time, before being given to The Carpenters to record, because it has always been one of her father’s favorite seasonal songs.
aldrch & aldn Collab On New Single 'biteback'aldrch & aldn Collab On New Single 'biteback'
November 30, 2022

NYC-based alt mainstays aldrch and aldn have unveiled their new track and music video - “biteback” - a collaboration brimming with sonic warps, catchy hooks and forward-facing edge. 'biteback” bursts into a potent intro with swelling dark synths, punched by a dynamic chorus that gives way to a satisfying bassline and pounding alt-rock drums.
abracadabra Releases New Single 'talk talk'abracadabra Releases New Single 'talk talk'
November 30, 2022

abracadabra is once again lampooning the pitfalls of modernity and technological “progress,” which their proximity to silicon valley makes too hard to ignore. On “talk talk”, a breezy and undeniably dance-able number, the band again calls out the phonies of the world and the sadness of their inability to see beyond their screens.
DJ Khaled's Ultimate 2022 MegaMix in Spatial Audio Available on Apple MusicDJ Khaled's Ultimate 2022 MegaMix in Spatial Audio Available on Apple Music
November 30, 2022

Look back at all of the From Apple Music With Love gifts this year, and hear Khaled’s MegaMix now, which includes smashes from Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Beyoncé—plus a couple of Khaled’s own highlights from 2022. Listen to the single now!
Song List Revealed for CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMASSong List Revealed for CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS
November 30, 2022

The 13th annual holiday special blends holiday favorites with several original songs performed in an intimate at-home setting that invites viewers to sit back, relax and celebrate the joys of the Christmas season. Carly Pearce hosts and performs (“Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Man With The Bag”) during the festive special.
share