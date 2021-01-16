VIDEO: Watch the First Promo Trailer For FOX's GAME OF TALENTS
GAME OF TALENTS is an all-new unscripted variety show in which contestants must guess the performers’ hidden talent.
The first promo trailer has been released for FOX's upcoming variety show GAME OF TALENTS!
Check out the promo below!
GAME OF TALENTS is an all-new unscripted variety show in which contestants must guess the performers' hidden talentt, based only on their first impressions and a few wily clues. Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady ("Let's Make A Deal," "Whose Line Is It Anyway?") is set to host and executive-produce the program.
Produced by Fremantle and based on its hit international format, GAME OF TALENTS will premiere in March 2021 on FOX.
Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, GAME OF TALENTS pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising - and sometimes bizarre - hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler, or the chainsaw juggler from the contortionist? Can you?? This is GAME OF TALENTS!.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks B POSITIVE and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: Skylar Astin & Kelly Clarkson Agree 'A Moment Like This' Is Difficult To Sing
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Film Adaptation of ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI, Starring Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson & More
- VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks About Her Move to L.A. on THE LATE LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr., Kingsley Ben-Adir & Eli Goree Talk ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI on THE KAREN HUNTER SHOW
- VIDEO: Cristin Milioti Shares Her Björk Impression on THE TONIGHT SHOW