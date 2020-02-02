VIDEO: Watch the First Official Trailer For FAST & FURIOUS 9

Article Pixel Feb. 2, 2020  

The first trailer has been released for Fast & Furious 9, featuring Vin Diesel.

Check it out below!

Fast & Furious 9 is an upcoming American action film directed by Justin Lin and written by Daniel Casey. A sequel to 2017's The Fate of the Furious, it will be the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. The film will star Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker.

Fast & Furious 9 is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on May 22, 2020 by Universal Pictures.

VIDEO: Watch the First Official Trailer For FAST & FURIOUS 9
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • Exclusive: Joshua Colley Sings 'She Used to Be Mine' At Feinstein's/54 Below
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Fan Releases a 'Diss Track' at the Request of Alex Brightman
  • VIDEO: Watch the Original Storyboard Sequence For 'Into the Unknown' From FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Elsa Comes Out and More in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE's FROZEN 2 'Deleted Scenes'
  • VIDEO: The Cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Sings an Acoustic Version of 'Wondering'
  • VIDEO: Listen to 'Unmeltable Me,' an Unreleased Song From FROZEN 2