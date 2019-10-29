VIDEO: Watch the Final Trailer for 21 BRIDGES Starring Chadwick Boseman

21 BRIDGES follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, EXTREME MEASURES are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 BRIDGES to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.

Watch the final trailer below!

21 BRIDGES is in theaters from STXfilms on November 22, 2019.





