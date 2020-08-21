VIDEO: Watch the Emotional Trailer for Amazon Documentary TIME

The film chronicles Fox Rich's 20 year fight to release her husband from jail.

Amazon just released an emotional new trailer for TIME. The documentary chronicles FOX Rich's quiet, persistent, resilient, and brave efforts over 20 years to reunite her family.

Watch the trailer below!

Fox Rich is a fighter. The entrepreneur, abolitionist and mother of six boys has spent the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is serving a 60-year sentence for a robbery they both committed in the early 90s in a moment of desperation. Combining the video diaries FOX has recorded for Rob over the years with intimate glimpses of her present-day life, director Garrett Bradley paints a mesmerizing portrait of the resilience and radical love necessary to prevail over the endless separations of the country's prison-industrial complex.

TIME opens in theaters October 9 and is available on Prime Video October 23.

