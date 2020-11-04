VIDEO: Watch the Best of Julia Roberts on TODAY SHOW

Slip into the past.

Slip into the past with some of Julia Roberts' best moments appearing on TODAY, including an interview with the cast of the 1988 film "Mystic Pizza" and a discussion about the thriller series "Homecoming."

Watch the compilation below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You