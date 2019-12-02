VIDEO: Watch the BeSheMoth Episode of CAKE from FX!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  

Inside of every woman is a giant, fire-breathing lizard just waiting to destroy everything in her path.

Watch the clip from "Cake" below!

Cake is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established, this half-hour weekly showcase features live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing and authentic. (Not to mention, totally gif-able!)

