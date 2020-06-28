VIDEO: Watch the All New Teaser Trailer For Pixar's SOUL

A new teaser trailer has been released for Pixar's upcoming film Soul!

The trailer features the song "Parting Ways" written, produced, & performed by Cody ChesnuTT.

Check out the trailer below!

Soul comes to theaters on November 20, 2020.

The film centers on a middle school music teacher (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who dreams of being a jazz performer. But before he gets his big break, he gets in an accident that causes his soul to be separated from his body. He's then transported to the "You Seminar" where he teams up with 22 (voiced by Tina Fey) to return Joe's soul back to his body on Earth before it's too late.

Soul is written and directed by Pete Docter, and co-written and co-directed by Kemp Powers. The film also features the voices of Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs and Angela Bassett.

