VIDEO: Watch the A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Featurette 'Who is Mister Rogers?'

Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, and Director Marielle Heller talk about who Mister Rogers was at his core and how he made an impact on the world.

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America's most beloved neighbor.

Watch the 'Who is Mister Rogers Featurette' below!

A Beautiful Day in THE NEIGHBORHOOD will be released in theaters November 22, 2019





