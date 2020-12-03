VIDEO: Watch an Interview About THE GODFATHER CODA

Watch an exclusive interview with Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino and Andy Garcia about the new version of The Godfather: Part III, now entitled Mario Puzo's THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.

Watch the interview below!

Film historian Leonard Maltin delves into why Coppola wanted to revisit the film, the reason for the new title, and Pacino and Garcia's reactions to seeing the re-edited film for the first time.

Featuring: Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia, Franc D'Ambrosio, Bridget Fonda, George Hamilton, Joe Mantegna, Talia Shire, Eli Wallach, Sofia Coppola, Raf Vallone

