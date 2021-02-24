Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch an Extended Interview With Billie Eilish on THE LATE SHOW

Billie explains why it took her five hours to get through viewing her new documentary, 'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry.'

Feb. 24, 2021  

GRAMMY-winning superstar Billie Eilish makes her first visit to A Late Show for this special extended conversation with Stephen Colbert. Watch as Billie explains why it took her five hours to get through viewing her new documentary, "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," and what it was like letting a camera crew take over her home for the production. The documentary will open in select theaters and premiere globally on AppleTV+ this Friday.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below.

