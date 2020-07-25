VIDEO: Watch an All New Teaser For Hulu's Upcoming Series HELSTROM

An all new teaser has been released for Hulu's upcoming series, Helstrom!

As THE SON and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity - each with their own attitude and skills.

Helstrom will premiere Friday, October 16th only on Hulu.

Check out the teaser below!

Also, watch a panel from Comic-Con@Home 2020, with Helstrom showrunner Paul Zbyszewski and cast members Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy. The panel is moderated by IGN's Laura Prudom.

