The SWAT team bumps heads with Lt. Lynch when she signs them up for an off-book undercover operation to take down a local gang printing counterfeit money, without giving them enough time to prepare for the mission.

Also, tensions rise at home for Hondo as his parents strained relationship becomes worse.



Watch S.W.A.T., Wednesday, at 10/9c. only on CBS.





