VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of EVIL on CBS!

"Evil" airs on CBS starting September 26th. Watch a sneak peek below!

Forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard is hired by the Catholic Church to work with David Acosta, a priest-in-training, and contractor Ben Shakir, to determine whether a serial killer is possessed by a demon or merely a psychopath. Kristen finds that she has a taste for the work and is invited to join the team on a permanent basis, on the series premiere of Evil, Thursday, Sept. 26 10/9c. Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp also star.

