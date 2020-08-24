VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek at COBRA KAI on Netflix

Season 3 enters the tournament in 2021.

Two dojos. One epic rivalry. The Cobra Kai legacy continues only on Netflix. Seasons 1 and 2 STRIKE BACK August 28th. Season 3 enters the tournament in 2021.

Watch a preview below!

Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

The series is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka serving as co-executive producers.

