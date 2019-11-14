VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peak of GOOD FRIENDED ME on CBS

Miles is shocked when the clues he began following in Paris lead him to Gideon (T.R. Knight), who had been helping friend suggestions years ago before making a fateful decision to leave the God Account behind, on God Friended Me, Sunday, at 8:30/7:30c. Only CBS

Watch a sneak peak below!

GOD FRIENDED ME is an uplifting drama about an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside-down when he receives a friend request on social media from "God" and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him. Miles Finer is intelligent, hopeful and optimistic, but he doesn't believe in God. This puts him at odds with his father, Reverend Arthur Finer, who recently decided to leave his longtime position as a preacher at Harlem's Trinity Church and propose to his girlfriend, Trish, a music store owner who helped Arthur rekindle his love of jazz. Miles feels he's found his purpose in life hosting a podcast where he's free to speak his mind, but that changes when he receives the ultimate friend request. After repeated pokes by "God," Miles' curiosity takes over, and he accepts the request and follows the signs to journalist Cara Bloom. Brought together by the God Account, the two find themselves investigating "God's" friend suggestions and inadvertently helping others in need. Joining them on their journey are Miles's supportive sister, Ali, a doctoral psych student by day and bartender by night, and his best friend, Rakesh, a sometime hacker who joins Miles and Cara's search for the source behind the enigmatic account. Miles is set on getting to the bottom of what he believes is an elaborate hoax, but in the meantime he'll play along and, in the process, change his life forever.





