VIDEO: Watch a Preview of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER!

After Annalise (Viola Davis) guides Michaela (Aja Naomi King), Asher (Matt McGorry), Connor (Jack Falahee) and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) through a therapeutic exercise from rehab, Michaela gets the shock of her life.

Watch HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER THURSDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand and Hulu.

The season six premiere of "How to Get Away with Murder" picks up as Annalise struggles with the personal toll that Laurel and Christopher's disappearance has taken on everyone. Meanwhile, the remaining Keating 4, Oliver, Frank and Bonnie disagree on the possible reasons behind Laurel's disappearance. Tegan handles the aftermath of Emmett's apparent poisoning, and Gabriel wants to take his budding relationship with Michaela to the next level.





