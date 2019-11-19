VIDEO: Watch a New Trailer for THE IRISHMAN, Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci

Article Pixel Nov. 19, 2019  

Netflix has released a new trailer for THE IRISHMAN!

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese's THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

Watch the trailer below!

THE IRISHMAN is in theaters now and on Netflix on November 27.

