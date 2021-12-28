VIDEO: Watch a New Trailer For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Episode Five

The ten-episode Max Original series And Just Like That..., from executive producer Michael Patrick King, debuted with two episodes on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9 on HBO Max. The following eight episodes premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

And Just Like That..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows "Carrie" (Sarah Jessica Parker), "Miranda" (Cynthia Nixon) and "Charlotte" (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. Directors include King, Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series "Sex and the City" was created by Darren Star and based on the book "Sex and the City" by Candace Bushnell.