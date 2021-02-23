VIDEO: Watch a New In-Home Trailer for Pixar's SOUL

An all-new In-Home trailer for Disney and Pixar's "Soul" is now available celebrating the meaning of life. Add some "Soul" to your Disney and Pixar collection. Disney and Pixar's "Soul" arrives on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital on March 23 with exclusive bonus features for the whole family.

Jamie Foxx leads an all-star cast in this hilarious, heart-filled adventure. Disney and Pixar's "Soul" introduces Joe, who lands the gig of his life at the best jazz club in town. But one misstep lands Joe in a fantastical place: The Great Before. There, he teams up with soul 22 (Tina Fey), and together they find the answers to some of life's biggest questions.

Pixar Animation Studios, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is an Academy Award®-winning film studio with world-renowned technical, creative and production capabilities in the art of computer animation. The Northern California studio has created some of the most successful and beloved animated films of all time, including "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Cars," "The Incredibles," "Ratatouille," "WALL•E," "Up," "Toy Story 3," "Brave," "Inside Out," and "Coco." Its movies have won 37 Academy Awards® and have grossed more than $14 billion at the worldwide box office. "Soul," Pixar's 23rd feature, is currently streaming on Disney+.