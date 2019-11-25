VIDEO: Watch a New Episode of CAKE from FXX

Nov. 25, 2019  

Paternity tests and exposing a lying panhandler? It's the Mauris show!

Watch the episode below!

Cake is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established, this half-hour weekly showcase features live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing and authentic. (Not to mention, totally gif-able!)

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



