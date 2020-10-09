VIDEO: Watch a New Deleted Scene from UTOPIA on Amazon Prime

Utopia goes full throttle in this deleted scene.

Utopia goes full throttle in a deleted scene unveiled by Prime Video today, on the heels of the Amazon Original Series' September 25 launch. The sequence was first revealed as a world-exclusive during Utopia's New York Comic Con Panel this afternoon, which is now available to stream on NYCC's official Youtube channel. Packed with duplicity, a thrilling chase and business deal gone awry, the previously-unseen clip comes from the series' penultimate episode, and as executive producer and showrunner Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects) puts it, "... it killed me to cut it... the stakes were so high...that scene was its own pure cul-de-sac... "

Watch the deleted scene below!

Utopia is an eight-episode conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series was written by Gillian Flynn, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, "Utopia." Together, Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Ian (Dan Byrd), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon "Wanna" Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of "Utopia," predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The group embarks on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic's famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own. The series also stars John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie, in his first series regular role for television. Rainn Wilson stars as Dr. Michael Stearns, Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie.

Alongside Gillian Flynn, executive producers include Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on Sharp Objects), Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios.Utopia is available to stream now in the US, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, and India. Dubbed foreign language versions will premiere for additional territories worldwide October 30.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You