VIDEO: Watch a New Clip from BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC

Orion Pictures has released a most excellent new clip from BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC! Watch Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) reunite with their old friend and bandmate Death (William Sadler). Only, despite their good intentions, Death isn't so happy to see the Wyld Stallyns this time.

Plus, step into the world Bill & Ted like never before with an all new immersive 360 experience! With Bill & Ted's Most Triumphant, Non-Heinous 360 Adventure Through Space and Time As We Know It, embark on a most excellent journey through the Circuits of Time to visit locations inspired by BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC. Discover it here.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. The film also stars Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC will be released on demand and in theaters on August 28, 2020.

