VIDEO: Watch a Harrowing Clip from PRODIGAL SON on FOX!

Article Pixel Oct. 14, 2019  

Malcolm asks Dr. Whitly if his mother knew he was a serial killer before he was caught.

Watch the clip below!

PRODIGAL SON is a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone, from Emmy Award-nominated executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter ("Riverdale," "The Flash") and writers Chris Fedak ("Deception," "Chuck") and Sam Sklaver ("Deception," "Bored to Death"). The series stars Tom Payne ("The Walking Dead") as THE SON of a convicted serial killer (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Michael Sheen, "Masters of Sex," "Frost/Nixon"), who has made hunting murderers his life's work. The series also stars Bellamy Young ("Scandal"), Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Lou Diamond Phillips ("Longmire," "Stand and Deliver"), Halston Sage (THE ORVILLE), Aurora Perrineau ("The Carmichael Show"), Frank Harts ("The Path") and Keiko Agena ("Dirty John").

VIDEO: Watch a Harrowing Clip from PRODIGAL SON on FOX!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Porter Appear in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Cold Open
  • VIDEO: Susan Egan and Krysta Rodriguez Perform 'I Won't Say I'm in Love' From HERCULES
  • VIDEO: Watch Luke Evans Sing 'Love Is A Battlefield'
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at L.A. Opera's THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, Starring Renee Fleming
  • VIDEO: Listen to the Official Pre-Show Music For BEETLEJUICE
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Kennedy Center Perform 'Holding Out For a Hero'