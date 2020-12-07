VIDEO: Watch a First Look at LETTERKENNY Season 9 on Hulu
See the clip below!
You can watch the new season of #Letterkenny December 26 if you want to.
Watch a first look below!
LETTERKENNY kicks off post-fight with Dierks (Tyler Hynes), and the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players attend an American Buck and Doe. Katy () takes her scorched earth dating strategy back to Letterkenny and Gail (Lisa Codrington) gets some action of her own. Meanwhile, The Hockey Players learn about Judaism and the whole town gets really into sleepover activities like movies, board games, and girl talk. Then, a competing restaurant opens in Letterkenny and Tanis (Tiio Horn) starts her own energy drink.
