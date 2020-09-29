VIDEO: Watch a Drive-In Interview With Jay Leno from THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Jay Leno pulls up to a Drive-INterview with Kelly Clarkson to chat about his show.
Jay Leno pulls up to a Drive-INterview with Kelly Clarkson to chat about his show, "Jay Leno's Garage," and dish on all the crazy things that have happened to him while driving in a car.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch Preview of Alex Brightman-Voiced Beetlejuice in TEEN TITANS GO!
- VIDEO: Michael Ball, Lizzie Bea, and the London Cast of HAIRSPRAY Perform on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT
- VIDEO: Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, and the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'All I Really Want - Democracy Remix'
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 27- Deaf West's SPRING AWAKENING Opens on Broadway!