VIDEO: Watch a Drive-In Interview With Jay Leno from THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Jay Leno pulls up to a Drive-INterview with Kelly Clarkson to chat about his show.

Jay Leno pulls up to a Drive-INterview with Kelly Clarkson to chat about his show, "Jay Leno's Garage," and dish on all the crazy things that have happened to him while driving in a car.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You