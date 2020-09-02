VIDEO: Watch a Clip from ANTEBELLUM, Starring Janelle Monae

The clip aired during the VMAs.

Finally discover ANTEBELLUM, the ultimate movie event - At Home On Demand - September 18, 2020. Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone star.

The clip premiered during the VMAs. Watch below!

Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future - before it's too late.

