VIDEO: Watch a Clip from ANTEBELLUM, Starring Janelle Monae
The clip aired during the VMAs.
Finally discover ANTEBELLUM, the ultimate movie event - At Home On Demand - September 18, 2020. Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone star.
The clip premiered during the VMAs. Watch below!
Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future - before it's too late.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Performs 'Reflection' and 'Loyal Brave True' from MULAN on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
- VIDEO: On This Day, August 31- HERCULES Starring Jelani Alladin, Opens in Central Park!
- BWW Exclusive: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Stars Drop By VIRTUAL CHATS WITH ARIEL & TREVOR on Disney Channel
- VIDEO: Alexandra Socha Sings 'Time Heals Everything' From MACK & MABEL as Part of Encores! Archives
- VIDEO: See Tituss Burgess in the Trailer for SING ON!
- VIDEO: Watch an Excerpt From Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson's Opera BLUE