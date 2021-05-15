Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a Clip From Dylan Farrow's Upcoming Interview on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

Catch the full episode Monday, May 17.

May. 15, 2021  

In an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Dylan Farrow sits down with Drew to discuss her HBO Max docuseries, dealing with her triggers, and how the series helped her family.

Catch the full episode Monday, May 17. Check your local listings: http://www.bit.ly/where-to-watch-drew.

Watch a clip from the interview below!

The Drew Barrymore Show is daytime's brightest destination for intelligent optimism and maximum fun, featuring everyone's favorite actor, businessperson, mom and cultural icon, Drew Barrymore! From news to pop culture, human interest to comedy - you'll discover it here with Drew along with the beauty and wisdom, as well as the heart and humor in life.

