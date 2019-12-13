VIDEO: Watch Will Smith in a Clip from THE SHOP on HBO

In this all-new edition, LeBron James and Maverick Carter are joined by four-time Grammy winner Will Smith, six-time MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia, stand-up comedian and actor Martin Lawrence, rapper, songwriter and activist Chance The Rapper and marketing executive Paul Rivera.

Watch the clip from "The Shop" below!

In collaboration with LeBron James and Maverick Carter's Uninterrupted, HBO Sports presents unfiltered conversation and debate from the biggest names in sports and entertainment.

The Shop gives viewers a one-of-a-kind barbershop experience, which for many provides a sanctuary for free-flowing and spirited discussions. The series will visit barbershops around the country to gather distinguished individuals who can speak honestly on sports, music, Pop culture, world events, business and other culturally relevant topics.





