VIDEO: Watch Tom Walker Perform 'Leave a Light On' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN!

Article Pixel Oct. 3, 2019  

Tom Walker stopped by "The Late Late Show With James Corden" to perform "Leave a Light On." Watch the performance below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

VIDEO: Watch Tom Walker Perform 'Leave a Light On' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Hear Idina Menzel Sing 'Into the Unknown' in New Special Look at FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Performs 'I Will Always Love You' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Performs 'The Man That Got Away' on TODAY