VIDEO: Watch The 1975 Perform 'Frail State of Mind' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Article Pixel Nov. 19, 2019  

British rock superstars The 1975 stop by for a performance of this song off their new album "Notes on a Conditional Form."

Watch the performance below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



