VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Mid-Season Trailer

Bravo has shared the mid-season trailer for season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

This season, the women attempt to balance their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of family life and growing business ventures, but a string of shocking events proves that living this large is more than meets the eye. In true Beverly Hills fashion, however, nothing can keep these ladies away from a good time.

There is no shortage of laughs and libations, as they jet-set their way to luxury in Aspen as Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne target Kathy Hilton to hold her accountable for the "hateful" behaviour that they witnessed on the trip.

Returning for a season of exhilarating highs and shocking lows are housewives Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. New to the season, but well-established in the glittering 90210, are housewife Diana Jenkins and friend Sheree Zampino.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Watch the explosive trailer here: