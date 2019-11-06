VIDEO: Watch Sinéad Burke Talk Fashion on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Nov. 6, 2019  

Sinéad Burke talks about attending the Met Gala and landing the cover of British Vogue, blogging about fashion and having a mannequin made from a mold of her body.

Watch the clip from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Watch Sinéad Burke Talk Fashion on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'You Learn'
  • VIDEO: Watch Jason Gotay Sing 'Oh, What a Circus' from New York City Center's EVITA
  • VIDEO: Hear Panic! At The Disco Sing 'Into The Unknown' From FROZEN 2
  • VIDEO: Watch Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in Highlights From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!