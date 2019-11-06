VIDEO: Watch Senator Amy Klobuchar on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Nov. 6, 2019  

Sen. Amy Klobuchar returns to The Late Show to discuss the solemn duty she and her Senate colleagues face as they prepare for a possible impeachment trial of President Trump.

Watch the interview below!

