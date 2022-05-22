VIDEO: Watch SNL's Pete Davidson Say Goodbye to SNL on Weekend Update

Pete Davidson appeared on Weekend Update for the final time as a SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE cast member last night, Saturday, May 21st. Yesterday's episode also marked the end of Season 47 for the long-running sketch comedy show. Natasha Lyonne hosted and Japanese Breakfast took the stage as the musical guest. Davidson has been a cast member on the show for eight years, known for frequent stand-up bits during the Weekend Update segment, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Davidson, who has a successful stand-up comedy and film career, is moving on star, produce, and write a Peacock original series, "Bupkis." The show, a half-hour live action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known. Read more here.

Watch Davidson say goodbye to SNL below!