VIDEO: Watch SLEEPING BEAUTY-Inspired Proposal Go Viral on E!'S POP OF THE MORNING

Filmmaker and real-life Prince Charming Lee Loechler pops the question to his high school sweetheart in the sweetest way with an animated proposal.

Watch below!

Hosted by Emmy-winning TV host and personality Lilliana Vazquez and Australian TV and entertainment reporter Scott Tweedie, E!'s "Pop of the Morning" offers viewers an unfiltered, in-depth and irreverent look at the most talked aboutnews stories of the day. "Pop of the Morning" airs weekdays at 11amET/PT on E!.

Photo Credit: Rob Kim /E! Entertainment

