VIDEO: Watch Princess Jasmine Actress Linda Larkin Recreate Her Favorite Lines from ALADDIN on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Oct. 2, 2019  

Linda Larkin, who voiced Jasmine in Disney's 1992 "Aladdin," stopped by "TODAY Show" to share how her character has "given voice to people who felt trapped by their circumstances." She also talks about what it was like to work with Robin Williams.

Watch the clip below!

