VIDEO: Watch Pete Buttigieg Interviewed on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 11, 2020  

On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, Pete Buttigieg spoke with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie. Addressing Joe Biden ads attacking his lack of experience, he said Americans are looking for "a different perspective to change what's going on before it's too late." He also said that it "would be very difficult" for Bernie Sanders to win against President Trump, pointing to "a $25 trillion dollar hole in how to pay for everything he's put forward."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below.

