VIDEO: Watch Nick Kroll Talk Fan Tattoos on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Nick Kroll talks about his show Big Mouth, a fan getting a tattoo of his signature and the Canadian version of NPR covering stories about bears on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

