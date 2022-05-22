VIDEO: Watch Natasha Lyonne's SNL Monologue

Natasha Lyonne hosted yesterday's episode of Saturday Night Live, the season 47 Finale. The show marked the last episode for four long-term cast members: Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Kate McKinnon. Lyonne, who currently stars in the hit Netflix series Russian Doll, talked about her struggle with drug addiction, past movies, Fabio, and more. She also was interrupted by comedic icons Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen, her ex-boyfriend.

Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality's time loop together, season two of Russian Doll continues to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens.

Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most notorious locations. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.

The Emmy-winning show returns with Lyonne serving as showrunner and executive producer, and is also executive produced by Alex Buono, Amy Poehler (Paper Kite Productions), Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns (Jax Media), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Kate Arend (Paper Kite Productions), Regina Corrado and Allison Silverman.

