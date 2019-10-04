VIDEO: Watch Lauv & Anne-Marie Perform 'lonely' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Musical guest Lauv performs "lonely" with Anne-Marie for "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
