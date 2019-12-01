VIDEO: Watch Larry David in the All New Trailer For Season 10 of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

The wait is (almost) over. CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM returns this January.

Watch Larry David in the all new trailer for Season 10 below!

Debuting on HBO in 2001 and presenting 90 episodes to date, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM stars "Seinfeld" co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life.

Season nine brought back series veterans Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Bob Einstein, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

Season nine credits: CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM was created by Larry David; executive produced by Larry David, Jeff Garlin and Jeff Schaffer.





