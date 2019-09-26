VIDEO: Watch Lainey Lewis Go 'Full Pfeiffer' in a Preview of Season Two of SCHOOLED!

Inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer in 'Dangerous Minds,' Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka) starts her second year of teaching at William Penn Academy as every student's worst nightmare: a teacher who cares. Watch 'Schooled' WEDNESDAY 8:30|7:30c on ABC, and watch the clip below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



