VIDEO: Watch James Corden & Eddie Redmayne Deliver Singing Telegrams

Article Pixel Dec. 6, 2019  

James and Eddie Redmayne start a side project called the Balloonatics, in which they travel around Los Angeles delivering singing telegrams complete with balloon arrangements. Follow along as they deliver good news and spread some cheer.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

VIDEO: Watch James Corden & Eddie Redmayne Deliver Singing Telegrams
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel & Elsa Head 'Into The Unknown' In New FROZEN 2 Music Video
  • VIDEO: Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon Perform in Disguise in NYC Subway
  • VIDEO: Enjoy DEAR BABY YODA, a New HAMILTON Parody
  • VIDEO: James Corden Talks CATS and Starring in Netflix's THE PROM on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE